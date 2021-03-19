140,000 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

