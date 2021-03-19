14,209 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of EMKR opened at $6.69 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

