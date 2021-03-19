1,430 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.