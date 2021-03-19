$146.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $146.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. 2,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,266. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

