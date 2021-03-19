14,700 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,888,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $4,628,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $2,709,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 51,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.