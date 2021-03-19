1,471 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 17.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,522,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,044. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

