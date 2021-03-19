1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up approximately 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after buying an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,901,000 after buying an additional 1,172,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,979 shares of company stock worth $14,500,108. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 10,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,830. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.