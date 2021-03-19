1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. The Lovesac comprises approximately 3.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of The Lovesac worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The Lovesac stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. The stock has a market cap of $861.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $283,886.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

