1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,156. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

