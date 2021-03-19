1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 122,874 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,874 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $242,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $1,522,977. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.79 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

