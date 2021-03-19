1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.62. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,850. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

