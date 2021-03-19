1,515 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,676,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

ROK opened at $260.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

