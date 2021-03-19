1,696 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

