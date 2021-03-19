18,578 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. 7,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,501. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

