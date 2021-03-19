$203.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce $203.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $204.10 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $156.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $935.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $4,357,211.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

