2,100 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $938,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,167,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,828,751 shares of company stock valued at $413,906,594.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.