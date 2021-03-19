220,000 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,000. Lyft makes up approximately 3.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $188,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. 117,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383,344 shares of company stock worth $212,398,680. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

