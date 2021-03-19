232,091 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 232,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,123,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 16,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

