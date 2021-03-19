24,683 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Bought by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $326,882.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,239.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,555 shares of company stock worth $4,105,042. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

