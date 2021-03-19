275,253 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,015,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NGAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 16,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,307. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.