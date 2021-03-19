$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

BK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,813. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.