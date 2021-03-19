$31.16 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce sales of $31.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $13.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $178.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

MGNX stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 620,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

