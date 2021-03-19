31,493 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 320,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.