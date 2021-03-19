32,441 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $60.79 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

