330 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

