360 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $167.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

