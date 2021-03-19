388 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

