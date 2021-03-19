$39.70 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $152.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.47 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

