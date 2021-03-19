3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report $134.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $130.20 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $134.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $568.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE DDD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.76. 6,823,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,801,997. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.