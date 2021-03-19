43,648 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 513,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

COP opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

