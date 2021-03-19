441,231 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 441,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,319,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises approximately 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 23,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.