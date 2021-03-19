$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.25 million. Camden National posted sales of $43.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $181.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 177,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $716.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

