4,583 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

