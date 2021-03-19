46,847 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,313. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94.

