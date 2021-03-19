4,761 Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $49.48 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

