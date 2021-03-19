$486.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report sales of $486.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.40 million and the lowest is $481.70 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $262.40.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

