$486.37 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post sales of $486.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.70 million and the highest is $493.40 million. Atlassian posted sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,840. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $116.51 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

