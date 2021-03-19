$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.85 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,393. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

