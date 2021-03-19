500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Up 17.3%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price was up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 1,357,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,086,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $962.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of 500.com as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

