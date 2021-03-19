$502.57 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $502.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.55 million to $538.27 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $39,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,888,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

