5,263 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

