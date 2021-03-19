5,518 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 344,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.