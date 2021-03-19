$553.47 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report $553.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.94 million and the lowest is $546.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 40,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

