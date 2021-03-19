6,519 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

