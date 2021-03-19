7,000 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $19.32 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.