70,490 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sonos by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonos by 85.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.