760 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $118.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

