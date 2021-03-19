$821.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $821.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.00 million and the highest is $846.84 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $937.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of LW opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $110,222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

