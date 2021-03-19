8,814 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $59.27 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

