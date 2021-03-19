9,062 Shares in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TriMas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

